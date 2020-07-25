CHOWAN COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Friday night in which a nine-year-old girl was shot and killed.
The incident occurred in Chowan County near the intersection of US-17 and West Queen Street.
Police said that based on statements from witnesses, a vehicle of interest and the possible occupant were developed and are pictured below.
No further information is available.
Anyone with information in relation to the vehicle or the occupants is urged to call the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office at 252-482-8484 or N.C. State Bureau of Investigation 919-662-4500.
This is a breaking news story.
Latest News
- Shooting on Holland Road in Virginia Beach leaves one with injuries
- 9-year-old girl killed in Chowan County shooting; police need help locating possible vehicle of interest
- Second stimulus: Will $1200 checks be approved next week?
- Legendary television host Regis Philbin dies at 88, PEOPLE magazine reports
- Fleetwood Mac blues guitarist Peter Green dies at 73