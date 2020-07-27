5 arrested in connection to homicide of 20-year-old woman in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are investigating the homicide of a woman who died at the hospital following a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

The call came in around 12:30 a.m. for a gunshot victim in the 500 block of Mariners Way in Norfolk. Officers arrived on the scene to find 20-year-old Kyilene P. Torain suffering from a gunshot wound.

Torain was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where she died from her injuries.

As a result of the investigation, five people have been arrested in connection to the homicide.

Marquis B. Yates, 30, arrested on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

Adriana A. Hamlett, 21, arrested on charges of attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Candance D. Montague, 37, arrested on charges of attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Female juvenile, 17, arrested on charges of attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Jadean Williams, 20, arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

This is a breaking news story.