4 people transported to hospital after Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are investigating after four people were transported to the hospital following a shooting.

It happened at 3:00 AM Sunday morning in the 3100 block of Westminster Avenue.

According to police, four people went to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

