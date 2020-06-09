4 injured, 1 airlifted after 3-vehicle crash in Suffolk Monday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk officials say four people were injured — with two sustaining serious injuries — after a three-vehicle crash Monday night.

One person was airlifted by Nightingale to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. The other three were taken to hospitals by ground transportation.

Police and fire-rescue units responded to the crash around 7:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of Whaleyville Boulevard near Collins Road.

The crash involved three passenger vehicles.

A woman was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. A man was also taken there by ambulance.

Two other people, another woman and man, were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries by Gates County EMS.

As of 8:45 p.m., the roadway in the area around the crash was still closed. It was expected to remain closed for an extended period of time as the vehicles were removed from the road and debris was cleaned up.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

