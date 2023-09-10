NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a life-threatening shooting on Jubilee Street in Norfolk.
Norfolk Police Department is continuing to investigate a shooting in the 1700 block of Jubilee Street. The call came in around 2:55 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10.
A man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
