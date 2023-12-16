NORTHAMTON COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — One man was killed after a shooting near Highway 301, in Northampton County, deputies said.

On Saturday, Dec. 16 around 1:15 p.m., Northampton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Highway 301, outside of Garysburg, in reference to a shooting, deputies said.

Upon arrival officers located a man on the side of the highway with numerous gunshots on the upper body. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Eric Kendall of Weldon. He was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.