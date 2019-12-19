Break the Cycle: Domestic violence awareness art show set for Saturday in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A local nonprofit wants to help domestic violence survivors through art.

The Friendship Lottery will host an art show Saturday, December 21 at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.

The event is called the “I am Queen I am King Art Showcase.”

Local artists will display artwork that represents domestic violence. Author and advocate Teikoa Washington will speak about the connection of abuse to the foster care system.

Keynote speaker Neisha Himes will share her story of survival and inspiration to create the Girls Recognizing Our Worth or G.R.O.W foundation to help others escape.

Proceeds from the art show will go toward to the G.R.O.W. Foundation.

10 On Your Side is committed to help Break the Cycle of domestic violence in Hampton Roads. Here is a link to all of the local groups or agencies. The page also shares testimonials of survivors.

Here are some local and national resources for victims in need of help.

YWCA South Hampton Roads in Norfolk

Phone: 757-625-4248

Offers counseling, youth and crisis services.

24-hour Crisis Hotline: 757-251-0144

Avalon Center in Williamsburg

Phone: 757-258-5022

Offers transitional housing, emergency shelter, youth services, legal advice, and counseling.

24-hour Crisis Hotline: 757- 258-5051

Samaritan House Inc. in Virginia Beach

Phone: 757-631-0710

Offers counseling, emergency shelter placement, and safety planning.

24-hour Crisis Hotline 757-430-2120

HER Shelter in Portsmouth

Phone: 757-485-1445

Offers emergency services, court assistance, shelter, employment, housing assistance.

Hotline: 757-485-3384

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1−800−799−7233