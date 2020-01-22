Break the Cycle: $10K donation to VB’s Samaritan House will help domestic violence survivors

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach domestic violence shelter is getting some help with its mission.

Green for Life Environmental (GFL), formerly known as Waste Industries, donated $10,000 to Samaritan House on Wednesday morning.

“The idea of our giving ‘Full Circle Project’ is to give it to a local organization. They sometimes get missed in charitable donations compared to some of the national organizations,” explained Pat Luce, GFL Environmental manager. “When we found out the work that they are doing, we were so impressed by it.”

Samaritan House helps victims of domestic violence and human trafficking.

“This will help us house at least another 60 to 70 survivors this year,” explained Samaritan House Development Director Tom Higgins.

The non-profit organization has 14 shelters in the city. Volunteers help survivors with housing, food, transportation and legal guidance.

Edward Hobson, the Samaritan House’s outreach specialist calls it a “holistic approach.”

“We want to look at it positively. We want to hope that the violence stops, but realistically it’s not. This will help us with and providing a way out for people looking for a way out of a violent situation.”

GFL plans to continue volunteering with Samaritan House through food and supply drives.

“It’s not only a monetary thing. We want our employees and families to be a part of it — donate time, hours and work as well. The money is important, but involvement in the community is just as important. We want this to be a long-term relationship,” Luce said.

YWCA South Hampton Roads in Norfolk

Phone: 757-625-4248

Offers counseling, youth, and crisis services.

24-hour Crisis Hotline: 757-251-0144

Avalon Center in Williamsburg

Phone: 757-258-5022

Offers transitional housing, emergency shelter, youth services, legal advice, and counseling.

24-hour Crisis Hotline: 757- 258-5051

Samaritan House Inc. in Virginia Beach

Phone: 757-631-0710

Offers counseling, emergency shelter placement, and safety planning.

24-hour Crisis Hotline 757-430-2120

HER Shelter in Portsmouth

Phone: 757-485-1445

Offers emergency services, court assistance, shelter, employment, housing assistance.

Hotline: 757-485-3384

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1−800−799−7233