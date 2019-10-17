Bra-ha-ha is back: 12th annual event uplifts women and saves lives with free mammograms

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — It’s that time of year when women across Hampton Roads show off their bras for a good cause.

Chesapeake Regional’s “Bra-ha-ha” raises money for mammograms for uninsured and under-insured women in our community. This is the 12th year for the event.

Meg Shrader, a breast care nurse navigator, told WAVY.com that in those dozen years they’ve saved about two dozen lives.

Bra makers have crafted more than 140 entries this year. One is crafted completely with foil wrappers collected from chocolates.

Another plays “Eye Of the Tiger.”

There are new categories including best sports, profession, and Mardi Gras design. There are also more bras designed by area students then ever before.

The winning bras will be announced and modeled during an event on Friday at Tidewater Community College in Chesapeake.

After that everyone is invited to take a peek.

“It’s just, they’re phenomenal, people need to come out and see them,” Shrader said.

They will be on display daily between Saturday, October 19 through Saturday, October 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the TCC campus on Cedar Road.

For more information on tickets for the awards show and auction and to see if you qualify for a free mammogram, go to Brahaha.org.

To schedule the mobile mammography unit to come to your workplace or community event, check out Chesapeake Regional Healthcare.