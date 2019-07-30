Boyfriend gets 5 years in Chesapeake traffic stop suicide case

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One year and one week after police pulled Holden Medlin and Sarah Wilson on Wilson Avenue in South Norfolk, and Wilson mysteriously committed suicide while handcuffed behind her back, Medlin pleaded guilty to charges connected with the original traffic stop.

Medlin, 28, pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to possession of a firearm by a violent felon, possession of oxycodone and obstruction of justice. As part of his agreement with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Medlin was sentenced to five years in prison on the gun charge. Chief Judge Randall Smith suspended sentences on the other two charges.

Medlin’s attorney says he has not been able to shed any light on how Sarah Wilson was able to shoot herself while in handcuffs. A medical examiner’s report determined in March that she died by shooting herself in the mouth. The gun she used was a Taurus Judge.

“Mr. Medlin’s case is frankly just separate and different from tragically what happened with Miss Wilson,” said defense attorney Mark Stokes.

Stokes says Wilson’s death was a terrible loss for the man who had dated her for about a year. Police were watching Medlin, who had a record of previous drug and gun charges, and Wilson, who was wanted for meth possession.

Wilson’s mother Dawn said Tuesday she was sad to see Medlin go to prison, someone she said “loved and respected my daughter.”

Dawn Wilson says she’s still trying to get back some of her daughter’s items that were in the car that day. Now that Medlin’s case is over, she’s hoping she can do that.