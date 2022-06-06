PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Craig Schmidt has been named chief operating officer of Bon Secours’ Hampton Roads market.

Schmidt most recently served as the vice president and chief operating officer for The Jewish Hospital – Mercy Health in Cincinnati, Ohio, the non-profit Catholic health system announced. His first day was Monday.

“We are thrilled to have Craig join our executive leadership team as we continue to align clinical operations with our ministry’s compassionate health care,” said Pat Davis-Hagens, market president of Bon Secours Hampton Roads. “Our patients and communities will benefit greatly from Craig’s knowledge in health care and his wide-ranging clinical operations expertise as we seek to make Bon Secours Hampton Roads and even stronger market where associates want to work, clinicians want to practice, people seek wellness and communities thrive.”

Bon Secours says Schmidt earned his bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University and his Doctor of Physical Therapy from the University of St. Augustine in Florida.