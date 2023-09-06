NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Topsail Beach officials say they have recovered the body of a 16-year-old boy from Duplin County who went missing Monday evening.

WNCT’s Claire Curry reports the teen, who was from Warsaw, was reported missing at the north end of the inlet. North Topsail Beach Police Chief William Younginer said the teen was out cast netting when he was apparently pulled into the water and under by the current.

The teen did not know how to swim, family members told law enforcement.

A private boat not involved in the search recovered the teen’s body around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Younginer told Curry. The body would be taken to the medical examiner’s office to be identified.

The teen’s name has not been released.

“Unfortunately, he had it tied around his wrist also,” Younginer said about the netting. “If you walk out a little bit where he was cast netting, there’s a shelf that will drop off, it’ll drop off about 30 ft.”

Crews searched Monday and Tuesday for the teen and resumed search efforts at 8 a.m. Wednesday. They classified the effort as a recovery mission after they were unable to find him after Tuesday.