Body of man who crashed off CBBT in Dec. found on beach at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, family confirms

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — The body of a man who crashed his box truck off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in December was found Friday morning on the beach at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the man’s family confirmed.

In a Facebook post, Kevin Mezick, the brother of Erik Mezick, said the family was notified that Erik’s body was found in North Carolina.

The National Park Service says the body was found between the villages of Salvo and Avon by a local resident around 9:15 a.m., though they did not identify him yet in a press release.

No additional details were available, but Kevin Mezick says they will share more information when it’s available.

“We said he would present himself when he was ready and in true Eric style he did just that today on his favorite beach!”

The search for Erik’s body concluded in late December. His family said he traveled over the bridge-tunnel about twice a week, driving for Cloverland Greenspring Dairy, and was an “amazing father husband, son and person.”

“He was a great guy, always nice to people, always smiling,” said Mike Malone, a friend of Erik Mezick. “He would help you anytime if you needed help. Just a great person, and if there was a person that could still be alive and make it out alive it is Erik. He is a fighter and he would swim to the end of the earth to be back with his family.”