Official: 3 swim to shore after boat overturns near MMMBT

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Three people swam to shore after their boat overturned in the water near Newport News Friday morning, an official with the Virginia Marine Resources Commission confirms.

The Newport News Fire Department was called to help a boater in distress just after 10:30 a.m. in the area of Harbor Road and Dominion Terminal, which is near the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel.

Chief Wesley Rodgers with the fire department told WAVY.com one person was being transported to the hospital, but there is no word yet on the extent of their injuries.

10 On Your Side is working to get more information about the rescue.

Stay with WAVY News 10 for updates.