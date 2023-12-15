RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hillsborough Home Depot worker who was pushed to the ground while trying to stop a shoplifter in October 2022 died from complications of blunt force injuries, according to an autopsy released Friday.

Gary Lowell Rasor suffered right pelvic fractures, the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said in the report.

Other contributing factors to his death include “significant enlargement of the heart muscle due to longstanding high blood pressure along with emphysema.” Rasor suffered other broken bones as well.

The injury put Rasor in the hospital and he died more than a month later shortly after turning 83. The medical examiner said the manner of death has been classified as a homicide.

Terry McMillian Jr., 27, was arrested in January 2023 and charged with first-degree murder and robbery and is currently being held in the Orange County Jail.

Surveillance video from the store shows a man fleeing the store Oct. 18, 2022, when Rasor steps in to help. Rasor was pushed to the concrete floor by the suspect. Police said the suspect was stealing pressure washers from the garden center, police said.

Rasor died Nov. 30, 2022.