BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– The Rams and Big Blue will go head to head on Saturday, January 21, 2023, for the Battle of the Bluefield’s men’s basketball game.

In 2022, both teams played at Bluefield University (BU) in Tazewell County and this year the game is at Bluefield State University.

But BU Men’s Head Coach Richard Morgan said they’re getting ready to get on the court.

“They’re gonna press a lot and we’re going to have to be ready with our press offense and just not getting sped up, they’re going to want to speed us up and play fast and we’re going to have to counter that,” Morgan said.

On the other side head coach Devin Hoehn said they want to get as many community members as possible to fill up the Ned E. Shott Gymnasium.

“Last year still kind of dealing with COVID we didn’t get to do that over at their place so I know I’m looking forward to it and our guys are too. Hopefully, we can pack this place out,” Hoehn said.

This is also the first time Point Guard Elijah White with BU and Point Guard for B-State Malik Tidwell plan to play in the awaited game for the first time.

White said his team’s strength is their chemistry on and off the court while Tidwell says he wants to do it for the city.

“We gel together on and off the court very good. On the court, we have good chemistry from practice and playing with each other,” White said.

“I know it’s important for the city so I mean I just want to win for the school, get some bragging rights, bring something to the school something to be proud about,” Tidwell said.

And both players had one thing to say to one another before the game starts.

“Nah, we’re going to be ready for y’all,” White said.

“It’s gonna be a show we gon put on and hopefully y’all bring best effort,” Tidwell said.

Tip-off starts at 6:00 pm and the cost is ten dollars to get in.