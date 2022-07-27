BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Heavy rain prompted flash flooding in parts of the Tazewell County area in the early morning of Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Flood waters ran into one of the intersections in Downtown Bluefield as seen in videos circling social media.

The Grind, a local coffee shop staple in Southwest Virginia had to shut down for the day to be cautious of both their employees and customers.

“We went ahead and did what was best and that was to shut down for right now. Usually, when it’s raining outside it’s already hard enough as it is to get people in here but with flooding and everything, we just took the safety precaution of closing,” said Right,

Right said he understands the negative implications of temporarily closing a business.

“With the way everything is set up right now with the economy and everything, it hurts us a little bit closing like this because we’re heavy on certain days and stuff and when the weather’s different you have to take a step back and everything, it hurts us a lot,” said Right.

The Grind is not the only local business affected.

Michael Dye, owner of New Graham Pharmacy said he is prepared to act if the flood waters rise, especially into his business.

“Well, we have sandbags in our warehouse and sand ready to fill up the sandbags. We have boards to help support those sandbags and keep water out,” said Dye.

Dye said in all of his years having a business in Bluefield, they only closed one time.