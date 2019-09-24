Blood pressure drug losartan recalled again due to cancer-linked chemical contamination

FILE – In this June 6, 2013, file photo, a patient has her blood pressure checked by a registered nurse in Plainfield, Vt. New medical guidelines announced Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, lower the threshold for high blood pressure, adding 30 million Americans to those who have the condition. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The recall of a widely-prescribed blood pressure drug losartan is being expanded again by the Food and Drug Administration due to contamination by cancer-linked chemical.

The FDA says the drug contains trace amounts of N-methylnitrosobutyric acid, or NMBA, which has been linked to cancer.

Losartan is a generic angiotensin II receptor blocker used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure.

Five lots of the Torrent Pharmaceutical Limited drug are part of this recall, the fifth by Torrent since January, including losartan potassium tablets and losartan potassium/hydrochlorothiazide tablets.