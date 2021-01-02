Blog: Weekend Split; Warmer & Dry Saturday Before Rain Sunday

Don’t let the fog and stubborn clouds this morning deter you from what will be a nice day. Saturday shapes up! Enjoy it because our next shot at rain arrives late tonight and persists through Sunday morning.

Visibility will continue to improve as the morning progresses while any lingering drizzle and ‘dampness’ slowly dries. Clouds will generally be stubborn today but we should gets some breaks of sun. The westerly breeze helps these temperatures get into the 60s so the afternoon shapes up into a nice one! Clouds will then thicken back up after sunset as we await the next round of rain.

Bit of a weekend split! Warmer, dry today before next round of rain arrives into Sunday morning. https://t.co/HKdg2OCU8u pic.twitter.com/FzUKfqtYpz — Steve Fundaro (@_WeatherStove) January 2, 2021 Dry and warmer today before rain works tonight.

As a warm front lifts through the region rain will fill in just after midnight. Generally light to moderate rain is expected with some pockets of heavy rain at times. Rain will take us through the night and into the dawn hours on Sunday, pairing well with the snooze button. Good news though, it won’t rain all day – by late morning some of the precipitation start to taper off. A few lingering showers take us through the early afternoon and potentially some sun peaks through the clouds just before it sets. Highs will be limited to the low 50s.

Rain takes us through Sunday morning.

All said and done, rainfall totals may be upwards of an inch by the end of the weekend. That may be a bit ambitious, but nonetheless we’ll need time to dry out. And we get it! The dry air settles in on Monday and takes hold of the weather this week. Much deserved, too, after several days of unsettled weather. Look for plenty of sun and highs near 50° for the majority of the first week of 2021. Our next shot at rain after Sunday may not be until next weekend.

Stay stoked! – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro