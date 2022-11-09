PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – After a few nice fall days across Hampton Roads, changes are set to move in to the region as what’s left of the tropical system Nicole heads northward.

Expect increasing clouds throughout our Thursday as warm air moves into the region, the breeze backs off and it should be a lovely day. Enjoy it!

After Nicole makes landfall in southeastern Florida as an unusual November hurricane, the system will bend to the north after interacting with a stationary front. By early Friday it starts racing up the Appalachian range – totally disorganized with a swath of moisture associated with it.

Locally, expect scattered showers to develop by Friday morning, taking us through the early afternoon, into the evening, and then into late night hours. We do not anticipate a washout from start to finish, but do expect showers here & there throughout the day, with some pockets of heavy rain. Thunderstorms will be thrown in there too – some of these could be strong to severe, so just have a way to get weather alerts. Since this is a warm & tropical air mass, there is a small tornadic threat to go along with it.

Fortunately, the system is fast moving and should be exiting the region early Saturday morning. Look for some lingering showers through sunrise Saturday before a dry and cool breeze blows in. Keep your weekend plans Saturday, and Sunday too! (it just turns pretty brisk by then).

Tropical systems are very fluid, and since this is fast moving, there will be changes and adjustments to the forecast. Stay tuned for those in the upcoming days as we iron out some more details.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro