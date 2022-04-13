Pollen is not the only thing that comes to life when the weather turns warm. It seems everyone in the 757 also comes to life – it’s an interesting thing, how much of an impact the weather has on our days and our moods. And on a warm day like today, I think we’ll all be smiling.

Despite the lack of abundant sunshine today, similar to yesterday, it’ll still be a warm one. We’ll get these high temperatures this afternoon into the low to mid 80s! Get out and enjoy!

The breeze should pick up a bit later tonight, continuing to pump in the warm air, so temperatures tonight will hold in the 60s. We’ll likely wake up Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid to even upper 60s. Clouds will then be on the increase as the warm breeze takes us into the 80s yet again, however, changes then arrive by the end of the day.

Showers and thunderstorms move in later Thursday with the approaching cold front.

An approaching cold front marches into the region by Thursday evening and into the night. Bringing with it scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of these could be on the stronger side, so be sure to stay weather aware, especially after how nice the majority of the day will be. So no, it won’t be a washout, but when the rain moves in, it’ll get us with some downpours and gusty wind.

It will not be a washout Thursday, in fact, most of the day will be pleasant and warm.

For those along the Mississippi River, a big severe weather risk is shaping up today. A rare level 4 risk has been issued from the Storm Prediction Center as the dynamic system develops. The cold front from this system is what moves in for us tomorrow afternoon and as of now, we’re in a level 1 risk for severe weather. Again, some thunderstorms that develop could be on the stronger side.

Some lingering showers are likely early Friday morning but the front should move out fair swiftly. We’ll see some increasing sunshine on Friday, especially by the afternoon, only downside is that highs will drop a good 20-ish degrees. Look for them to hold in the 60s!

We’ll level off near 70° by Saturday with some showers around this weekend. As of now, the trend is pointing towards late Saturday night and early, early Sunday morning. Easter Sunday may feature some showers, but those could be before sunrise. We’ll keep you posted! Cooler on Sunday regardless with more rain chances moving into early next week.

Get out and enjoy this warmth! Then be sure to stay weather aware come Thursday afternoon.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro