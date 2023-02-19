The warm winter woes continue this week across Hampton Roads and for the third week in a row we’ll see temperatures breach 70° for many.

While we’re only a month and a half into the year, it has been quite warm, with average temperatures (lows & highs) running nearly 5° above normal. Even with December running cold, our winter has been about 3° above normal. No wonder we haven’t seen a flake of snow!

We’ll keep that warmth going this week, too, and it starts today. After a chilly morning temperatures quickly rebound this afternoon into the 50s. We’ll be stuck in a squeeze in a way over the next few days as a series of front will be nearby the region. A stationary front overhead today will slowly drift offshore. While doing so, an approaching cool front stalls just north of the region as we go into Monday.

This will increase the clouds across Hampton Roads tomorrow, but will help aid the southwest breeze (in the squeeze). So as a result, the spring-like warmth climbs each and every day. Expect highs in the 60s tomorrow despite more clouds than sun – there will be a spotty shower or two to the north near the stalling cool front.

By Tuesday, more sunshine returns as we keep the southwest breeze and temperatures will inch closer to 70°.

Some extra clouds will likely be around midweek as temperatures hold in the 60s, look for more warmth by Thursday, as we have the potential to hit the upper 70s. Any notable rain chance is set to hold off until the end of the week and into the weekend.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro