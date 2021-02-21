Blog: Sunday Sunshine Gives Way To Downpours Monday

Alright – I know it was a bit cold, but that sun felt nice. Some Vitamin D is good for the soul, and I hope we got a chance to get out and enjoy some of it this weekend. This month, or I should say the past several, have just been soakers. Going all the way back to November, the past four months featured rainfall amounts above the average.

So yeah, it felt nice to dry out.*

*Sort of, the ground is still soaked. And we’ll get soaked again Monday, but at least it shouldn’t be an all day affair. In fact, it’s really the only solid dose of rain this week. We’ll be back to sunshine and mild conditions quickly by Tuesday.

A frontal system will swing in tomorrow afternoon – look for clouds to thicken up for the commute to work and school, at least this one will be dry. It’s the afternoon commute that’ll be wet, a line of downpours should roll on through between about 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Also, there could be some late morning rain before the front pushes in, that should be for locations to the north and west of the Peninsula, so I like the idea that the majority of us should stay dry until the afternoon hours.

We’ll also notice the breeze tomorrow, it flips out of the south by the morning, where it should remain calm. But by late morning/lunchtime, it gets going out of the southwest. At times, gusting to 30mph, especially when the showers rolls through. Can’t rule out a rumble of thunder, either, as highs will reach the mid 50s(!) for most. Despite the clouds, that’s should feel nice.

Sunshine and highs in the 50s take us through Tuesday, then potentially pushing 60 degrees by midweek! Alright!

Stay stoked! Meteorologist Steve Fundaro