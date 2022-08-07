We’re stuck in this summer heat and humidity, but fortunately, the extended forecast brings a bit of some optimism. We’ll likely get some relief from the heat behind a late week cool front. But until then… it’s the summer heat!

Highs on Monday will reach the low 90s with a good amount of sun. Cumulus clouds will thicken up by the afternoon sparking a passing shower or downpour. Expect a similar day Tuesday but with more sunshine, so it’ll be even hotter with highs in the mid 90s. Heat indices will be in the upper 90s Monday and on either side of 100° on Tuesday (which should be the hottest day this week).

It’ll remain hot and humid through Wednesday, but an approaching cool front will bring some changes. It’ll drop some scattered showers and thunderstorms likely later Wednesday. The front will slowly sag through the region on Thursday, setting up scattered showers and a few thunderstorms across the area.

Behind this front a northerly breeze sets up which finally breaks down this stubborn summer pattern. This is the one component we’ve been longing for that will chip away at the humidity and drop our temperatures into the 80s by late week and into the weekend. Rain chances look pretty slim for next weekend as well.

Tropically speaking, the Atlantic basin may have woken up after a long slumber through the month of July. An area of thunderstorms trekking off the west coast of Africa will make it into the south central Atlantic over the next few days. By then, there’s a possibility of some tropical development. There’s still high uncertainty in this outlook, therefore there’s low concern locally. Check back in by Tuesday or Wednesday of the upcoming workweek.

This serves as a reminder that peak hurricane season is right around the corner as we approaching the three busiest months of hurricane season – August, September and October. Be sure to use this time to freshen up your hurricane supplies/kit, and go over that plan with your friends and family.

If anything, maybe we’ll finally get some waves to catch at local beaches. Here’s to hoping hurricane season brings nothing but sunshine and surf! Stay stoked!

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro