Blog: Spring-like with rain arriving tonight

Another warm and unusual late December day and as the stretch of unsettled weather continues over the next few days, our rain chances increase. Things will remain warm into the New Year, but if you’re wondering where winter is, don’t fret, it comes crashing back next week.

Temperatures this morning are running 10°+ above our typical afternoon highs this time of year! It’s warm! Feeling more like spring than late December. Clouds will gradually increase into the afternoon as highs climb to near 70°. An isolated shower or two is possible, with more moving in later tonight.

Showers move in tonight.

Scattered showers will take us into the night and early on Thursday morning as temperatures drop into the 50s. By late morning and early afternoon there should be a lull with just some mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 60°, with most of us in the low 60s. Then by the evening another round of showers moves through, which could feature a thunderstorm or two.

Rain chances hold through tomorrow night.

New Year’s Eve is still shaping up to be a decent day – look for a mix of sun and clouds with only an isolated shower or two. Highs should be near 60°, but as the warm and unsettled weather continues it turns warmer into the weekend.

Significant rain moves in for the weekend.

As a warm front lifts through the region on Saturday temperatures will climb to near 70° again, but the day should feature scattered showers. We’ll fine tune the timing as we get closer to the new year – then the cold front punches in on Sunday and significant rainfall is expected.

Cold air makes a return next week!

Behind the front… winter finally makes a triumphant return. Highs should hold in the 40s for Monday and Tuesday. If you don’t like the cold, enjoy this week, if you’re like me and are longing for the cold… you’ll love next week.

