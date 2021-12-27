Blog: Seasonal Monday with more warmth this week

The past two years have been… weird, to say the least, so it’s only fitting that the last week of weather in 2021 is also… weird. A few brisk mornings, a couple warmer afternoons, some clouds, some sun, some rain, you name it.

Weird is good. Weird makes life interesting. Keep it weird. https://t.co/Pdlg3gmwnn — Katie Collett (@KatieCollettTV) December 27, 2021

A stationary front setting up overhead of us brings in a few more clouds today, eventually holding our high temperatures in the mid 50s. A bit warmer to the south, cooler to the north. As this boundary meanders overhead of Hampton Roads, a few stray showers get thrown into the mix by tomorrow. Some of the warmer air creeps in as well, so highs should flirt with 60°.

Rain chances increase into midweek.

The unsettled nature takes us into mid week, where some scattered showers develop later on Wednesday. Not a rainy day by any means, and even with mostly cloudy skies highs should touch 70°! This should be ahead of our next best shot of rain which should move in with scattered rain showers on Thursday.

Unsettled 7-day forecast.

Moving into the New Year’s Eve, things look dry! But there will be some rain around for the weekend, as of now, some showers develop Saturday ahead of some solid rain on Sunday. We’ll fine tune these details as they are subject to change.

Welcoming in the New Year!

If you’re longing for winter as this weeks runs warm, it arrives with the new year. Some solid, cold air should move in behind this weekends rain.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro