Blog: Quick Reset Before Warming Back Up

What a day, what a weekend! Sun, surf, summer-like warmth; it was a blast to have a taste of summer across Hampton Roads. The big ridge of high pressure that has spoiled us for days will slowly be broken down this week. It’s going to take a few tries, so as a result our temperatures will fluctuate some over the next few days. We’re in store for a brief roller coaster ride before rain chances finally return later on in the week.

Summer-like day along the coastline.

Tonight things look great – some clouds stream in from the north as an ocean breeze begins to develop. Temperatures should be in the 80s well after dark before then dropping to near 70° overnight. A warm, summer-like night expected.

We’ll hit the reset button tomorrow as a cold front approaches from the northeast, it’ll increase our cloud coverage and enhance an ocean breeze. As a result, we’ll likely be in the 70s tomorrow with a few spots near 80°. This, with the breeze, should feel refreshing. As the front stalls overhead we do have the chance for a few isolated showers to spark up. It’s not the rain chances we need, but we’ll take what we can get.

Back door cold front Monday.

Tuesday, some fog & drizzle will be around early as this same front pulls a U-Turn and lifts back up through the area. The warmer air now behind it (the same we dealt with over the weekend) moves back in. So we look for mostly sunny skies to develop Tuesday afternoon with a southerly breeze then taking us back into the low 80s.

Five day high temperatures.

It becomes summer-like again on Wednesday and Thursday as this same stubborn area of high pressure builds back in. But this time, it’s stay is brief. By the end of the week it all breaks down as moisture works in from the west. As of now, the end of the week and next weekend look a bit unsettled with a few shots for rain. We’ll fine tune it as we get closer, but it’s nice to see some rain chances return to the area as dry conditions have prevailed.

Abnormally dry conditions have stretched into much of Hampton Roads.

Buckle up and enjoy the brief roller coaster ride we have this week.

Stay stoked! – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro