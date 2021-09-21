Blog: Pleasant Weather Ahead of Fall Changes

It’s only fitting that the first day of autumn will feature an approaching autumnal cold front. It’s also ironic that the first day of autumn (Fall Equinox on September 22) has nothing to do with the weather and everything to do with the Earth’s position in its orbit around the sun, but that’s besides the point, so let’s stick to weather.

September sunrise over Lynnhaven Inlet.

Until this cold front arrives, pleasant September weather will prevail across Hampton Roads. Today look for passing clouds with temperatures in the low 80s. It should feel a bit muggy, too, especially in the sun. A stray shower or two is possible later on but rain chances will remain low until this front arrives.

We’ll notice a balmy breeze pick up from the south on Wednesday, helping to increase the cloud coverage and bump our high temperatures up slightly. Some showers should develop later on, likely after sunset, as the anticipated cold front marches in from the west. Most of the rain from this front will spread across the region early on Thursday.

Cold front to bring rain to the region Thursday morning.

Look for some pockets of heavy rain and a few thunderstorms early Thursday, likely for the morning commute. Some of these could be on the strong side as well, wouldn’t be a bad idea to stay weather aware. The rain should take us through late morning and into early lunch time as the breeze then switches out of the north. Temperatures will hold in the mid 70s throughout the day as well. Clouds will be stubborn on Friday with a few rain drops lingering, but we’ll eventually get clearing into the weekend. Expect highs in the 70s with low humidity, get out and enjoy!

Tropical Satellite September 21st, 2021.

Out in the tropics, Peter and Rose continue to churn in the Atlantic, both of which are expected to stay out at sea. Peter should make that turn to the north-northeast by Thursday as it gets swallowed by the approaching cold front. There is an additional area of development likely over the next few days way out in the eastern Atlantic – there’s plenty of time to monitor this one, so we have no concerns locally for the next week or so.

Let’s welcome the rain Thursday and welcome the taste of autumn this weekend.

A fun week’s worth of weather.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro