Blog: Ocean Breeze Takes Us Into the Workweek

The only big factor in our weather for the next few days is the ocean breeze. A simple breeze will influence the temperatures, cloud coverage, and precipitation, and we’ll start to see some of those influences tonight.

First things first, right after sunset, look in the western sky as the International Space Station will be flying by. It should become visible in the western sky at 7:52 p.m. for six minutes as it travels to the northern sky. It’ll be pretty low on the horizon, so keep that in mind, at it’ll set in the north-northeastern sky around 7:58 p.m.

Slow down that shutter speed and open up the exposure! #SpotTheStation should be pretty low in the sky, but clouds shouldn't obscure the view. pic.twitter.com/Asf5ZC5WJb — Steve Fundaro (@_WeatherStove) March 21, 2021

Now to weather, in that portion of the sky, clouds should be pretty thin. Most of our cloud coverage tonight is confined to our south where there is some moisture. The ocean breeze holds, especially along the coastline tonight. As a result, it’ll squeeze in a shallow layer of moisture. This will 1.) hold our temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and 2.) allow fog to develop by dawn. Keep a lookout for lowered visibility for the morning commute on Monday.

Morning fog on Monday.

There could be a brief sprinkle or shower along the coastline early on Monday. Then, as late morning/midday approaches on most fog should clear, but some sea fog could be stubborn on the oceanfront. That could keep it cooler along the coast, also, I dropped highs for the day as we’ll be late to see some of that sun. Skies turn partly cloudy by the afternoon as high temperatures eventually get to the low 50s. That ocean breeze will hold, too, winds should be around 12-18mph with some gusts over 20mph.

We’ll do a wash, rinse and repeat for Tuesday, maybe just a hair warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Breezy again.

The ocean breeze slowly backs off on Wednesday, and this will allow us to see some change in our weather. Temperatures climb to the low 60s with a few extra clouds around. A couple showers could swing through, don’t bank on it being a rainy day though. This will be our transition day to some warmer weather on Thursday and Friday.

5-day high temperatures.

The ocean breeze is no more by the end of the week. A southerly flow will boost our highs into the low 70s on Thursday and Friday. Get out and enjoy! We’ll watch for a shot at some showers or rain sometime on Friday.

Stay stoked! – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro