Blog: Much Improved Since Monday!

Yesterday became a pretty rough day, but today will only have some minor speed bumps on the way to a nice day!

A wind-shift (cold front) moved through the region Monday afternoon about as expected.

Line Of Heavy Rain Monday

Rain was briefly heavy, but the wind was strong before and during the passage of the front. Winds gusted to over 50mph over some locations on the Southside and the Peninsula. There were several damage reports. A few trees and limbs were knocked down due to the strong wind.

Local Storm Reports

Rainfall fell as forecast. There was about a quarter to a half of an inch across the area. Most of which fell yesterday afternoon.

24 Hour Rain Totals

That boundary is now well offshore. However, instead of dropping far to the south; it has moved more to the east.

Regional Weather Map

So today we won’t cool down much behind it. High temperatures ended up in the low-mid 60s in Hampton Roads yesterday. Today our region will climb back up to the low 60s.

Forecast Temps Today

High pressure is edging in from the southwest. We’ll have fair skies. The breeze will be up out of the west/southwest at 10-15mph. Some of the gusts will be up to 25-30mph. So it won’t be as strong as yesterday, but there will be a stiff breeze.

Tomorrow the weather looks awesome! High pressure will be closer to the area. We’ll be partly cloudy with high temps in the mid 60s. Some cities may even reach the upper 60s. We’ll have a southwest wind at 10-15mph. It will be great for outdoor activities!

A strong cold front will move through the area on Thursday. High temps will tumble to the upper 40s. It looks mostly dry, but we could see some stray showers. We’ll be cold and mostly dry on Friday. Rain will move in on Saturday, but at least we’ll warm up. High temps will aim for the upper 50s. It doesn’t look like it will rain all day, but it looks like a pretty good chance for showers. I’ll have more on the weekend forecast in tomorrow’s weather blog. For now…let’s enjoy the break from the rain.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler