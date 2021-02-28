Blog: March Marches More Rain in on Monday

Let us say good riddance to February, a month that boasted over six inches of rain and turned our backyards into mud pits. In fact, it ranks as the 4th wettest February on record! So as we try to welcome in March (also Meteorological Spring), Mother Nature won’t make it so easy. More rain gets thrown back into the forecast as an approaching cold front will switch things up. I wouldn’t say March comes in like a lion, but definitely makes things interesting.

A weird, spring-like, warm night is upon us as February gets thrown in the rearview mirror. A southwest breeze tonight not only holds temperatures near 60, but pumps in more moisture. A stray shower can’t be ruled out overnight, but most rain arrives with the approaching front Monday morning. It’ll be a cloudy, balmy, a touch breezy start the Monday; temperatures should be in the low 60s still.

Pockets of rain slide in by mid-morning or so, likely on and off through the early afternoon before tapering off by dinner time.

Pockets of rain arrive with Monday’s cold front.

The breeze should be out of the southwest for the majority of the day, but by midday, it’ll flip out of the north. Bang – in comes the colder air. We should finish the day with temperatures that feel nearly 20° cooler than when the day started – 60s fall quickly to the 40s.

Monday to start warm, finish cool.

Things likely clear out Monday night as the cooler and dry air drops in. That does mean plenty of sunshine by Tuesday, but highs will be in the low 40s, about 10° below average. Some moisture then slides up from the south on Wednesday, sure it throws a couple showers our way but should bring temperatures back into the 50s. Things look pretty quiet by the end of the week and next weekend.

The first week of March will prove to be a roller coaster ride of temperatures.

We’ll keep ya posted on any changes! Buckle up and enjoy the ride! – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro