Blog: Evening Storms Roll Through!

Stepping outside today and feeling how warm and humid it feels is a telling tale that storms are on their way. Temperatures making it into the low 80s, with dew points near 70°, is a lot of potential energy that needs to be released.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is up! Have a way to get weather alerts.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 9pm! Have a way to get warnings! @WAVY_News @WAVY_Weather pic.twitter.com/B5ItjGUrA3 — Steve Fundaro (@_WeatherStove) March 28, 2021

Over the next few hours, look for solid, strong storms to roll through parts of northeastern North Carolina. Lightning, wind gusts to 60mph and hail is likely with them.

For the rest of the area, the remainder of the storms blow through with the cold front. This likely around the sunset time frame, if not just after dark. The threats will remain the same, damaging wind, hail and a tornado or two.

Things blow offshore pretty quickly late tonight and we’ll wake up with a bright, refreshing sunrise on Monday.

I’ll update this again throughout the night. Check back in for fresh details!

Stay stoked, stay safe. – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro