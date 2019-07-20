Blog: Even Hotter for the Weekend

Just writing that title makes me sweat. The past couple of days have been extremely hot and it only is going to get worse before we get some relief!

We still have an Excessive Heat Warning in place until 11PM Sunday for our entire viewing area. That means we will have heat indices between 110-115. That kind of heat can be dangerous if you’re not careful!

The humidity has been off the charts, we’ve had dew points over 80 degrees which doesn’t happen very often! The combination between the heat and humidity is almost unbearable. If you’re A/C stops working, head to the mall, library or other indoor facility where you can beat the heat!

We have been locked in on this pattern for several days now, but the relief is in sight! Monday will still be in the mid to upper 90s but there is a chance of rain later in the day. On Tuesday, a cold front will cross the region and this is what we’ve all been waiting for! Ahhh. I can feel the crisp, cool air already. With the front, will come some heavy rain as well. It looks like much of Tuesday will be a washout. We’ll continue to keep you updated on the timing of that. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka