Blog: Chilly Breeze on a Bright Weekend

It is not warm today.

Some may say chilly, some may say brisk, some may say cold, while others will scold us for thinking it’s cold. Either way, it won’t be warm that’s for sure. Once that breeze gets going out of the north, blowing in the colder, dry air, our afternoon highs will take a hit.

Saturday afternoon sustained winds (mph).

The breeze increases by midday or so, coming in around 12-18mph with the occasional gust to 25mph. It comes with a good amount of sunshine, though, so while temperatures for the majority of the afternoon will feel like the 30s(!), there shouldn’t be a cloud in the sky. Mostly clear skies tonight as the cold air gets settled in, the breeze will slowly back off and temperatures drop to either side of 30°.

More sunshine on Sunday and with less of a breeze it’ll feel more like a seasonable January day. High temperatures expected to hit the mid to upper 40s. A few clouds start to stream in by days end will just add some color to the sunset.

Weekend forecast.

As the clouds thicken up overnight into Monday, the moisture increases and we welcome back our next shot of rain. It’s been a minute! A warm front will slowly lift through the area and light to moderate rain will fill in through the day. Likely to stick around into the night, some lingering showers are expected into Tuesday morning before things dry out.

Rain returns to the area on Monday.

While we welcome back our rain on Monday, the moisture increasing will also increase our temperatures. Look for most of us to get into the low 50s Monday, and then potentially into the mid 50s on Tuesday. This upcoming week is not expected to be nearly as calm as last week was, so another shot at some rain is possible towards the end of the week. This could potentially be a colder system, so we’ll watch for the potential of some snow to mix in.

Stay warm and stay stoked! – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro