Blog: Brisk & Breezy Weekend

Are banana splits any good? Can’t remember the last time I had one of those big sundaes, I’m usually a Phish Food guy (only when Ben & Jerry’s is on sale, though). We’re in for a bit of a split this weekend weather-wise now that last night’s cold front has blown through.

The rain has moved out behind the cold front, and generally, clouds will be stubborn. Some more sun is likely for the first portions of the day as temperatures hold in the upper 40s, near 50°. A few isolated light showers are possible this afternoon as clouds thicken back up. The the breeze picks up from the west as well, blowing 15-20mph at times. This is the dry air behind this cold front, taking it’s time to arrive.

Weekend-banana-split!



Stubborn clouds today, sunshine tomorrow. https://t.co/iSta4rYe5m pic.twitter.com/WLbCJMh8Gs — Steve Fundaro (@_WeatherStove) January 16, 2021 More sunshine returns on Sunday.

The breeze clears us out tonight as temperatures drop to the 30s by Sunday morning. A bright sunrise on Sunday gives way to a bright, sunshine filled day. It’s a beautiful finish to the weekend. The breeze should back off too, while highs get to the upper 40s.

Into Monday, some of the cooler, winter air gets reinforced. So expect a brisk Martin Luther King Jr. Day, highs in the mid 40s with a good amount of sunshine. The quiet weather will prevail through at least Wednesday, too, so the majority of the workweek looks seasonable and pleasant. It may turn milder by Thursday and Friday (highs in the 50s) as we welcome back our next shot at some rain.

Five day high temperatures are rather seasonable.

Until then, enjoy the sun as we try to ditch the clouds today. Stay Stoked!

– Meteorologist Steve Fundaro