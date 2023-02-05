Jon Dowding described our weather this weekend quite perfectly when he claimed yesterdays’ bright sunshine was deceiving, as it tempted us outside but it was too cold to do so as the temperatures barely crawled out of the low 30s. While today, felt like a gloomy day to stay inside was one with warmer conditions as temperatures were 20°+ compared to yesterday.

No more tricks or deception in our forecast moving forward – it’s pretty straight forward – warmer and brighter days are on the way.

As a few rain drops linger through the night we’ll see the cloud stick around for most of the night. As temperatures hold in the upper 40s there will be a few areas of fog that develop through the late night hours. Fortunately, by dawn the northerly breeze develops and will clear out any lowered visibility.

An area of low pressure sliding by offshore – splitting the difference between us and Bermuda – tomorrow will pull down drier air from the north. This brings back the sunshine and starts off our workweek on a brighter note. Highs should hold in the low 50s with the occasional wind gust to 25mph.

High pressure will then quickly build into the region by Tuesday and the southerly flow will establish the warming trend. Highs gradually climb from the 50s Tuesday to low 60s Wednesday and mid 60s Thursday. We’ll generally deal with partly cloudy skies with some added cloud coverage by Thursday.

Some spotty showers develop Thursday with the warm breeze before our rain chances return sometime between Friday and Saturday. This will be with an approaching cold front, which will break down the brief warmth and bring back winter’s chill by the weekend.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro