BLOG: A bright weekend ahead

Saturday Morning Sunrise

We had a lovely sunrise this morning with just a few clouds drifting to the southeast. Today we will see blue skies and high temperatures climbing all the way to 82 degrees. This is a sharp contrast from our morning lows, some of us were at 60 degrees this morning!

The wind will be from northwest today at 5-10 mph, switching to be from the east later today.

Rainfall Yesterday from Dorian

Travel Delays at ORF

Roads are all opened, except for going to the OBX due to travel restrictions. The CBBT is open for travel this morning. There are still several cancelled flights today from the storm yesterday. Check with your airline on the status of your flight.

This weekend will be dry with highs in the 80s. Enjoy the sunshine. If you want to go to the beach, the rip current threat is high so take care at the beach and swim near a lifeguard. For Surfer’s the conditions look prime!

Saturday Surf Forecast, smaller waves Sunday.

Enjoy your weekend!

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson