Blind and visually-impaired feel effects of coronavirus

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Navigating through life right now is difficult for some, but for those who are blind or visually impaired, they face a different set of challenges.

The director of the Virginia Rehabilitation Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Melody Roane, says they’ve made some adjustments.

“As blind people, our problems have revolved around problem-solving, so this is just another problem we have to solve,” said Roane.

Roane says many blind people were using grocery delivery services before the coronavirus started spreading, but for those who go into the store, things are a little different now.

“When we travel, we feel with our canes to be able to travel independently, so that’s not as big of an issue but where it is an issue is in the grocery store or other places like that. There are items we don’t touch out of respect for other people — we don’t touch them like we may have done before,” she said.

She says the rehab center is a facility where they train and teach those who are blind or visually impaired everyday skills like cooking and using a cane.

However, a month ago, they switched to virtual training classes in order to social distance.

She says the feedback from those classes has been great, but there are still some aspects that are better to learn in-person.

“The virtual training our instructors are doing a wonderful job with it but nothing substitutes for the in-person training. You can provide that’s the best of all worlds especially with, like I said earlier, with cane travel being able to travel around neighborhoods and places like that. Most of it is pretty comparable but in-person is probably best,” Roane explained.

Roane wanted to emphasize that the Virginia Department for the Blind and Visual Impaired is still open and offering services through safe ways.

Latest Posts: