BJ’s temporarily increases pay for employees, including those in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Employees of BJ’s Wholesale Club will soon take home additional pay, the company announced Monday, March 23.
According to a statement, BJ’s will increase pay rates for all hourly workers by $2 for each hour worked starting today and going through at least April 12.
Managers and other key staff in stores and distribution centers will receive one-time bonuses valued from $500 to $1,000.
An employee relief fun called “Aisle Help” is also available for staff facing financial hardships as the world deals with coronavirus and its impacts.
