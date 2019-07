PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — BJ’s Wholesale Club is offering a free, three-month membership to residents in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina so they can stock on supplies for Hurricane Florence.

The store says non-members can sign up for the offer by going to their local BJ’s. Those who sign up will also have the option for join the wholesale club for $25.

You can find coupons and more information about memberships on their website.