RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A bipartisan bill filed in the Virginia General Assembly would allow people serving long prison sentences to ask a judge to shorten their sentence or let them out of jail entirely.

Two bills filed, one by Delegate Rae Cousins (D-Richmond) and another by Senator Creigh Deeds (D-Charlottesville), would allow most inmates who have served at least 15 years in prison to ask a judge to look at their case and decide if they should receive a revised sentence.

Paulettra James’ husband, Jerry, has 14 years left on a 38-year sentence for robbery and use of a firearm while committing a felony. She said she supports the legislation, because she says people can rehabilitate themselves in prison.

“[Jerry] is helping to mentor other youth that are incarcerated to help them be better people when they return to the community, and to steer them away from the path that they are on that has landed them in prison,” said James.

Once a petition is filed, judges would look at the inmate’s case, including what they’ve done to rehabilitate themselves, before making a decision to either keep the inmate in jail or reduce their sentence. Taylor Paul, who served 23 years in prison for first-degree murder, says he’s used what he’s learned in prison to create a program to try and reduce crime in central Virginia.

“Then you want to come home and eradicate some of the social ills that you helped create and that’s what we are all about right now,” said Paul. “Today’s returning citizen is more cognitively aware, more politically aware and we are hella big on public safety.”

If the bill is signed into law, victims would also be allowed to make their wishes known before a judge makes any decision on an inmate’s sentence.