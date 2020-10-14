‘Billboard Music Awards’ to air Wednesday on WAVY News 10

(NBC/WCMH) — The “2020 Billboard Music Awards,” is set to air this Wednesday on WAVY News 10 at 8 p.m.

According to a release, the show was originaly scheduled for April 29 but had to be postponed because of the pandemic. Some aspects of the production have been changed for safety reasons, but fans of the awards show will still get to enjoy some familiar elements.

For example, megastar Kelly Clarkson will be returning for her third stint as host.

“It’s awesome to be back hosting the Billboard Music Awards with the biggest names in music,” Clarkson said in a new promo for the show.

Clarkson also assures fans that live music will still be a part of the broadcast.

“We’re definitely still doing live performances,” she added. “I am very excited about seeing the performances and hearing them and feeling them.”

NBC has announced performances by; John Legend, Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Brandy feat. Ty Dolla $ign, BTS, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Doja Cat, En Vogue, Khalid, Swae Lee, Demi Lovato, Sia, Post Malone and SAINt JHN.

The ICON Award will be presented to Garth Brooks, the ninth artist to join the elite club of music idols. And a new honor, the Billboard Change Maker Award, will go to rapper and social activist, Killer Mike, a member of hip-hop duo Run the Jewels.

One major change will be that the show will be held in an empty auditorium. But Clarkson promises the vacant seats won’t have a negative impact.

“There’s no audience, but the music is still big and huge sounding, and I like that it’s gonna be in an intimate setting,” she reassures. “That’s probably my favorite part this year.”

Clarkson sums up her enthusiasm for the NBC award staple with nod to her Texas roots.

“Trust me, ya’ll don’t want to miss it,” she concludes.

Watch the “2020 Billboard Music Awards” Oct. 14 on WAVY News 10 at 8 p.m.