FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A “confrontation” between four rival biker gangs led to a shooting at a Fayetteville hotel that left three dead and three more injured, police said Monday evening.

Police said they responded to the Baymont Ramada, located at 1707 Owen Drive, just after 8:50 p.m. Saturday.

William Franklin Davis Sr., 42, of Fayetteville, died at the scene. Keith Allan Dickey, 37, of Lumber Bridge, was taken to the hospital and later died. Donald Dillenbeck, 49, of Vestal, New York, was also taken to the hospital and later died.

Three others were injured in the shooting and were being treated at the hospital, police said.

According to investigators, the shooting stemmed from a “confrontation” between the Hells Angels, Red Devils, Infamous Ryders, and La Familia motorcycle gangs.

CBS17 talked to the cousin of the youngest deceased victim. He said he was in disbelief about the shooting.

“I just keep on expecting him to call or come home and tell me some awesome story that happened,” said Blake Stocker, the cousin of Keith Dickey.

Meanwhile, police said they’re reviewing “hundreds of hours of private security camera footage, license plate reader data, and city-owned cameras.”

No arrests have been made.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact Detective R. Vernon at 910-729-2525 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.