Big turnout for Tyrod Taylor’s community day

HAMPTON (WAVY) — For the second year in a row, Hampton’s Tyrod Taylor, in conjunction with his foundation, held a weekend community event as he gets ready for NFL training camp.



Last year’s events were moved inside because of rain. That wasn’t the case this year, and the attendees did not seem deterred by the heat.



On Friday, Tyrod, a huge basketball fan, held a girls youth basketball camp at Hampton University.



On Saturday morning, Tyrod staged a youth football camp followed by Community Day, a three hour event that provided free food, games and music.



“Anytime I can give back and support the kids, it means a bunch to me,” Taylor said. “I just want to see the community come together and bond well and ultimately gives the kids hope.”

Several of Taylor’s NFL peers were on hand as well to help lend support.

“We just want to show them that we came from the same area that they did and they can make it out,” said Cincinnati Bengals cornerback B.W. Webb from Newport News. “They have to follow their goals, they have to stay out of trouble. We did what we had to do in school and brought it to the field.”



After spending last season in Cleveland, Tyrod Taylor now plays for the LA Chargers, a team that went 12-4 last season. Taylor will serve as Phillip Rivers backup and Tyrod is ready to get to work with him.



“Phillip is a veteran of course, he’s been playing at a high level for a long time now,” Taylor said. “He’s very smart and as much as I can pick his brain I’m going to do so, eager to learn from him as well and stepping my game up and continuing to keep challenging myself daily.”





