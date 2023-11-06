WASHINGTON (WRIC) – President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have endorsed 23 Virginia Democrats in the Nov. 7 state legislative elections.

The announcement Saturday from the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee comes on the last day of early voting in Virginia and three days from Election Day.

“With so much on the line this year, we can’t afford to let this important election pass us by,” Biden and Harris said in a joint statement. “So much hangs in the balance – not just for Virginia but for the direction of this country.”

Biden and Harris endorsed a slate of Democrats running in races throughout Virginia in this year’s high-stakes elections, which will decide the balance of power in the General Assembly, including candidates running in competitive races in the Richmond area.

The president and vice president have endorsed Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg (D-Henrico) in his race against state Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant (R-Henrico), Del. Rodney Willett (D-Henrico) against Republican Riley Shaia, Kimberly Pope Adams against Del. Kim Taylor (R-Dinwiddie) and Stephen Miller-Pitts against Del. Carrie Coyner (R-Chesterfield).

“While our party continues to show steady leadership in Washington, these candidates are stepping up and campaigning in their communities for a brighter future for Virginia,” the president and vice president continued.

“Whether it means protecting a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions, defending voting rights, or standing up for common sense gun safety laws, electing these candidates on November 7th will protect our fundamental freedoms and will keep Virginia and our country moving forward.”

Here’s the full list of the Virginia Democrats endorsed by Biden and Harris:

Virginia House of Delegates

Del. Michele Maldonado (HD-20)

Joshua Thomas (HD-21)

Travis Nembhard (HD-22)

Atoosa Reaser (HD-27)

Marty Martinez (HD-29)

Amy Laufer (HD-55)

Del. Rodney Willett (HD-58)

Joshua Cole (HD-65)

Del. Shelly Simonds (HD-70)

Stephen Miller-Pitts (HD-75)

Kimberly Pope Adams (HD-82)

Nadarius Clark (HD-84)

Karen Jenkins (HD-89)

Phil Hernandez (HD-94)

Del. Kelly Fowler (HD-96)

Michael Feggans (HD-97)

Virginia Senate

Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg (SD-16)

Del. Clint Jenkins (SD-17)

Sen. Aaron Rouse (SD-22)

Sen. Monty Mason (SD-24)

Joel Griffin (SD-27)

Del. Danica Roem (SD-30)

Russet Perry (SD-31)

The last-minute endorsements from the most prominent figures in the party hope to give Democrats a boost in the state’s crucial elections – all 140 General Assembly seats are on the line, but only some districts are considered battlegrounds.

“We’ve known all year that Virginia would be extremely competitive and we are all hands on deck to finish strong and win the state legislature majorities that Virginians deserve,” interim DLCC President Heather Williams said in a statement.

Early voting at local voter registration offices ends Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. Election Day is Nov. 7, when polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.