Bicyclist struck by tractor-trailer at base of Jordan Bridge in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A male bicyclist was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after being struck by a tractor-trailer on the Portsmouth side of the Jordan Bridge.

It’s unclear how badly the bicyclist was hurt at this time. Police got the call just after 2 p.m. and say the collision happened at the base of the bridge in the 3900 block of Elm Street.

Eastbound traffic is being rerouted and westbound traffic is delayed. Police are asking drivers to take either the Downtown Tunnel or the Gilmerton Bridge in the meantime.