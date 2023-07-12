WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin says the office’s new drone program will help officials better serve the community.

“The biggest thing is that in today’s society technology is a very major thing for the job that we do now,” Ruffin said.

These drones will be used to respond to calls like missing persons, water rescues and active shooters. According to the sheriff’s office, it will also reduce response times.

Right now, the sheriff’s office has two operating drones. Each drone costs $2,000.

Brandon Turner, an investigator with the sheriff’s office, is the only official there with an FAA license. He received it after completing a week-long course and test at Martin Community College and the College of Albemarle.

“The classes teach you a lot of knowledge about airspace, weather and things of that nature that most people don’t have,” Turner said.

Some of the features of these drones allow law enforcement to see how they can deploy resources to enhance public safety.

“There’s a controller with a screen on it, and I can see what the drone sees through the camera,” Turner said.

“At night time we have infrared vision, helping us see things clearer at night,” Ruffin added.

Ruffin also says the drone program will assist surrounding counties.

More members of the sheriff’s office are currently working on getting their FAA licenses, according to Ruffin.