NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University is scheduled to host Dr. Bernice A. King, daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., on Jan. 23 as a keynote speaker for the university’s 39th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Observance event.

The event is free and open to the public and begins around 7 p.m. at Chartway Arena. Parking is available in the Constant Center 43rd Street Garage.

Bernice is the CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, or The King Center, which was founded by her mother, Coretta King.

“Old Dominion University is truly honored to welcome Dr. Bernice King to learn how we can build upon the legacies of her parents, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, both in our daily efforts and through our important mission of teaching, research and service,” said President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D., in a release. “Her unwavering commitment to carrying forward their strong advocacy for current and future generations is a true inspiration.”