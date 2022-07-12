NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police blocked off westbound I-264 on Tuesday at the Berkley Bridge in Norfolk to check for possible evidence as part of a criminal investigation.

Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya didn’t elaborate on which investigation the possible evidence was tied to, or if anything was found.

Cameras showed five State Police troopers lined up Tuesday afternoon right before the bridge blocking traffic. Traffic resumed shortly after the abrupt closure.

There’s no indication at this time that the incident was related to local bomb threats at area colleges on Tuesday.