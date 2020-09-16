Beaches in Hampton are now open to dogs until end of Spring

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — City officials announced on Wednesday that Dogs are allowed back on Hampton beaches from now until May.

Until May 14, dogs are allowed at Buckroe Beach, Outlook Coves, Salt Ponds, and Grandview Beach & Nature Preserve. They must be on a leash at all times, and owners must come prepared to “scoop” after them during walks.

The beach season ended on Labor Day and lifeguards are no longer on duty, so beachgoers must swim at their own risk. All other beach rules remain in effect, including no fires, alcohol, littering, no events without a permit, no balloon or luminary releases, etc.

Visit hampton.gov/parks for a complete list of beach rules.

